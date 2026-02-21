Suns vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSFL, AZFamily, Suns+, and NBA TV

The Phoenix Suns (32-24) square off against the Orlando Magic (29-25) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET on FDSFL, AZFamily, Suns+, and NBA TV. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Suns vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 219.5 -120 +102

Suns vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (60.9%)

Suns vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 34-20-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 22 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

Suns games have gone over the total 24 times out of 54 chances this season.

Magic games this season have hit the over 27 times in 54 opportunities (50%).

When playing at home, Phoenix sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.607).

The Suns have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (35.7%) than games on the road (50%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (13-15-0) than on the road (9-17-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 28) than on the road (12 of 26) this year.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.2 points, 4.1 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Mark Williams averages 12.1 points, 8.1 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 65.4% from the field (third in league).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.2 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4 boards and 4 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gives the Magic 11.4 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 4 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

