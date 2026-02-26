Bruins vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

The Boston Bruins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Thursday.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Boston Bruins (32-20-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (29-20-7)

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-114) Blue Jackets (-105) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (56%)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Bruins. The Blue Jackets are -265 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +210.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Bruins-Blue Jackets on Feb. 26, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -114 favorite at home.

