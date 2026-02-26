FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Bruins vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Boston Bruins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (32-20-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (29-20-7)
  • Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-114)Blue Jackets (-105)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Bruins win (56%)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Bruins. The Blue Jackets are -265 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +210.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Bruins-Blue Jackets on Feb. 26, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Columbus is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -114 favorite at home.

