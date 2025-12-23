Suns vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SportsNet LA, AZFamily, and Suns+

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers (19-8) are 5.5-point underdogs against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (15-13) Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at PHX Arena. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -5.5 224.5 -215 +180

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (53.9%)

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Suns are 17-9-2 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 27 games this season, they have 16 wins against the spread.

Suns games have gone over the total 13 times out of 27 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on 18 of 27 set point totals (66.7%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has played better at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and eight times in 14 road games.

The Suns have gone over the over/under in four of 14 home games (28.6%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in nine of 14 matchups (64.3%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (10-6-0) than at home (6-5-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (100%, 11 of 11) compared to on the road (43.8%, seven of 16).

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 25.6 points, 4.2 boards and 6.4 assists.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 66.5% from the floor (third in NBA).

Dillon Brooks is averaging 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Reaves is averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 boards and 6.7 assists for the Lakers.

Deandre Ayton averages 15.3 points, 9 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is also draining 71% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

The Lakers receive 8.7 points per game from Jake Laravia, plus 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, LeBron James provides the Lakers 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Lakers get 10.3 points per game from Marcus Smart, plus 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

