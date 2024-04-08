Suns vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and KTLA

The Los Angeles Clippers (50-28) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (46-32) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Footprint Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on AZFamily and KTLA. The matchup has an over/under of 227 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -9.5 -106 -114 227 -110 -110 -375 +300

Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (64%)

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a 33-43-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 37-40-1 this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 35 times this season.

Clippers games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 78 opportunities (46.2%).

At home, Phoenix has a worse record against the spread (16-23-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-20-1).

Looking at point totals, the Suns hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 40 opportunities this season (45%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 38 opportunities (44.7%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (18-19-1). On the road, it is .475 (19-21-0).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under 44.7% of the time at home (17 of 38), and 47.5% of the time away (19 of 40).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11.2 points, 11 boards and 3.8 assists.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.9 boards.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.6 points, 4.2 boards and 5.1 assists.

Clippers Leaders

Paul George is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Clippers.

Per game, James Harden provides the Clippers 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 64.8% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

The Clippers get 11.1 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Clippers are getting 14.1 points, 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Norman Powell.

