Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will face the Cleveland Browns, who have the third-ranked passing defense in the NFL (173.7 yards conceded per game).

With Diggs' next game versus the Browns, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Stefon Diggs Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.51

57.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Diggs is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player (137th overall), putting up 45.6 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

In his last three games, Diggs has totaled 243 yards and zero scores on 20 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 24.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that stretch.

Diggs has been targeted 32 times, with 29 receptions for 367 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 36.7 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Diggs' fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, when he racked up 14.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.3 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Cleveland this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Browns have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Browns this season.

