Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be up against the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (209.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Diggs a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Stefon Diggs Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.21

54.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

With 38.7 fantasy points this season (6.5 per game), Diggs is the 35th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 139th among all players.

In his last three games, Diggs has compiled 275 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 19 catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 27.5 (9.2 per game) during that period.

Diggs has compiled 330 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 26 catches (30 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 33.0 (6.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Diggs' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.6 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 146 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs' matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.3 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Tennessee has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

