Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (204.0 yards allowed per game).

Considering Diggs for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Stefon Diggs Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.00

52.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 121st overall, as he has put up 35.9 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Diggs has accumulated 27.0 total fantasy points (9.0 per game), grabbing 19 balls (on 22 targets) for 270 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Diggs' fantasy season was last week's performance against the Buffalo Bills, when he posted 14.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.3 points) in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in three balls for 23 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New Orleans this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD against the Saints this year.

