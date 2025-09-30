Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 5 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wideout Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the top-ranked passing defense in the league (125.8 yards allowed per game).

Is Diggs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Stefon Diggs Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.09

46.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Diggs is currently the 51st-ranked fantasy player (172nd overall), tallying 21.3 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games Diggs has been targeted 15 times, with 13 receptions for 156 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 15.6 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that period.

The peak of Diggs' season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers last week, as he posted 10.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he posted just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Bills have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Bills this season.

