Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs will match up with the 13th-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (208.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Diggs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Diggs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stefon Diggs Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets

New England Patriots at New York Jets Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.40

50.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (122nd overall), tallying 104.9 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

During his last three games Diggs has been targeted 18 times, with 15 receptions for 190 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 19.0 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that stretch.

Diggs has amassed 315 receiving yards and zero scores on 26 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 31.5 points (6.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Diggs' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with 10 catches and 146 receiving yards (14.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.0 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 20 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against New York this season.

Just three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed just three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown catch by 22 players this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

New York has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jets have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.