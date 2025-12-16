Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 26th-ranked pass defense (233.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Diggs a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Stefon Diggs Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.91

59.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position (137th overall), posting 91.1 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

In his last three games, Diggs has amassed 72 yards and zero scores on eight catches (11 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 7.2 fantasy points (2.4 per game) during that period.

Diggs has posted 28.3 fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 22 passes on 30 targets for 223 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Diggs' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Buffalo Bills, when he posted 14.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, grabbing two passes on three targets for 20 yards (2.0 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.