Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills and their second-ranked pass defense (171.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Diggs worth considering for his upcoming game against the Bills? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Stefon Diggs Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.13

60.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 127th overall, as he has posted 88.5 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

In his last three games, Diggs has put up 15.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game), as he's turned 18 targets into 14 catches for 151 yards and zero TDs.

Diggs has produced 35.5 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 30 targets into 22 catches for 235 yards and two TDs.

The high point of Diggs' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.6 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 146 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.0 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 20 yards on the day.

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Buffalo has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Bills have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Buffalo has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

