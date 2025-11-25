Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (227.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his New England Patriots meet the New York Giants, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Diggs worth a look for his next game versus the Giants? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Stefon Diggs Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants Game Date: December 1, 2025

December 1, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.71

60.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

With 85.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.2 per game), Diggs is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 99th overall.

During his last three games Diggs has been targeted 22 times, with 16 receptions for 171 yards and one TD. He has posted 23.1 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

Diggs has caught 22 balls (on 31 targets) for 223 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 40.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Diggs' fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, when he tallied 14.6 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 146 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Stefon Diggs stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in two passes on three targets for 20 yards (2.0 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Five players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The Giants have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

