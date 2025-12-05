Stars vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

On Friday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the San Jose Sharks.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

Dallas Stars (18-5-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-12-3)

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-285) Sharks (+230) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (72.2%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -108.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Sharks on Dec. 5, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

The Stars vs Sharks moneyline has Dallas as a -285 favorite, while San Jose is a +230 underdog on the road.

