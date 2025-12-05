NHL
Stars vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5
On Friday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Sharks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (18-5-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-12-3)
- Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-285)
|Sharks (+230)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (72.2%)
Stars vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -108.
Stars vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Sharks on Dec. 5, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.
Stars vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Stars vs Sharks moneyline has Dallas as a -285 favorite, while San Jose is a +230 underdog on the road.