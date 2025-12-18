FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (22-7-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-14-3)
  • Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-205)Sharks (+168)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (59.9%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Stars. The Sharks are -150 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +122.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Sharks on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +168 underdog despite being at home.

