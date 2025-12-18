Stars vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

The Dallas Stars versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

Dallas Stars (22-7-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-14-3)

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-205) Sharks (+168) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (59.9%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Stars. The Sharks are -150 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +122.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Sharks on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +168 underdog despite being at home.

