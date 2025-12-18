NHL
Stars vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18
The Dallas Stars versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
The Dallas Stars versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Stars vs Sharks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (22-7-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-14-3)
- Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-205)
|Sharks (+168)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (59.9%)
Stars vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Stars. The Sharks are -150 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +122.
Stars vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Sharks on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Stars vs Sharks Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +168 underdog despite being at home.