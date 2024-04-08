Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
Data Skrive
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Sabres Game Info
- Dallas Stars (49-20-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (37-36-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSWX
Stars vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-227)
|Sabres (+188)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (58.6%)
Stars vs Sabres Spread
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +110 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -132.
Stars vs Sabres Over/Under
- Stars versus Sabres on April 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Stars vs Sabres Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -227 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +188 underdog on the road.