Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Sabres Game Info

Dallas Stars (49-20-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (37-36-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSWX

Stars vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-227) Sabres (+188) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (58.6%)

Stars vs Sabres Spread

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +110 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -132.

Stars vs Sabres Over/Under

Stars versus Sabres on April 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Stars vs Sabres Moneyline