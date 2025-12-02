NHL
Stars vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Dallas Stars taking on the New York Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Rangers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (17-5-4) vs. New York Rangers (13-12-2)
- Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-126)
|Rangers (+105)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (56.7%)
Stars vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -250.
Stars vs Rangers Over/Under
- Stars versus Rangers, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Stars vs Rangers Moneyline
- Dallas is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +105 underdog at home.