Stars vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Dallas Stars taking on the New York Rangers.

Stars vs Rangers Game Info

Dallas Stars (17-5-4) vs. New York Rangers (13-12-2)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-126) Rangers (+105) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (56.7%)

Stars vs Rangers Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -250.

Stars vs Rangers Over/Under

Stars versus Rangers, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Stars vs Rangers Moneyline

Dallas is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +105 underdog at home.

