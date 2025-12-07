FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Penguins Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (19-5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-5)
  • Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-205)Penguins (+168)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (65.7%)

Stars vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -154 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +126.

Stars vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Stars versus Penguins, on Dec. 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Stars vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +168 underdog on the road.

