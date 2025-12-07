NHL
Stars vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Stars vs Penguins Game Info
- Dallas Stars (19-5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-205)
|Penguins (+168)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (65.7%)
Stars vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -154 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +126.
Stars vs Penguins Over/Under
- Stars versus Penguins, on Dec. 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Stars vs Penguins Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +168 underdog on the road.