Stars vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Stars vs Penguins Game Info

Dallas Stars (19-5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-5)

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-205) Penguins (+168) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (65.7%)

Stars vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -154 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +126.

Stars vs Penguins Over/Under

Stars versus Penguins, on Dec. 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Stars vs Penguins Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +168 underdog on the road.

