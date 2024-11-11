Stars vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11
The Dallas Stars will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Penguins Game Info
- Dallas Stars (8-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-8-2)
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-166)
|Penguins (+138)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (55.3%)
Stars vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +142 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -176.
Stars vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Penguins matchup on November 11, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Stars vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Stars, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +138, and Dallas is -166 playing on the road.