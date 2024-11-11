Stars vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

The Dallas Stars will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Monday.

Stars vs Penguins Game Info

Dallas Stars (8-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-8-2)

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-166) Penguins (+138) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (55.3%)

Stars vs Penguins Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +142 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -176.

Stars vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Penguins matchup on November 11, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Stars vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Stars, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +138, and Dallas is -166 playing on the road.

