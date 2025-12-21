NHL
Stars vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Dallas Stars (24-7-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-14-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: NHL Network
Stars vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-200)
|Maple Leafs (+164)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (64.7%)
Stars vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Stars are +122 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -150.
Stars vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Maple Leafs game on Dec. 21, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Stars vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Maple Leafs reveal Dallas as the favorite (-200) and Toronto as the underdog (+164) on the road.