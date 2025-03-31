NHL
Stars vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31
The Dallas Stars versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
- Dallas Stars (48-21-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-37-6)
- Date: Monday, March 31, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-176)
|Kraken (+146)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (64.6%)
Stars vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Stars are +140 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -172.
Stars vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Kraken matchup on March 31, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Stars vs Kraken Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +146 underdog despite being at home.