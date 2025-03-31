Stars vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The Dallas Stars versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dallas Stars (48-21-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-37-6)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-176) Kraken (+146) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64.6%)

Stars vs Kraken Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Stars are +140 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -172.

Stars vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Kraken matchup on March 31, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Kraken Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

