Stars vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

NHL action on Monday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Los Angeles Kings.

Stars vs Kings Game Info

Dallas Stars (26-10-9) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-15-10)

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-114) Kings (-105) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (50.6%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Kings are -265 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +210.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Kings matchup on Jan. 12, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Kings reveal Dallas as the favorite (-114) and Los Angeles as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

