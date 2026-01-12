NHL
Stars vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12
NHL action on Monday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Kings Game Info
- Dallas Stars (26-10-9) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-15-10)
- Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-114)
|Kings (-105)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (50.6%)
Stars vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Kings are -265 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +210.
Stars vs Kings Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Kings matchup on Jan. 12, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Stars vs Kings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Kings reveal Dallas as the favorite (-114) and Los Angeles as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.