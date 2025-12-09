NHL
Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (20-5-5) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-13-1)
- Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-134)
|Jets (+112)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (55.9%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -220.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Jets matchup on Dec. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Jets, Dallas is the favorite at -134, and Winnipeg is +112 playing at home.