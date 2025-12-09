FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (20-5-5) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-13-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Jets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-134)Jets (+112)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (55.9%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -220.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Jets matchup on Dec. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Jets, Dallas is the favorite at -134, and Winnipeg is +112 playing at home.

