Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

Dallas Stars (20-5-5) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-13-1)

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-134) Jets (+112) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (55.9%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -220.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Jets matchup on Dec. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Jets, Dallas is the favorite at -134, and Winnipeg is +112 playing at home.

