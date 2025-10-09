Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

Dallas Stars (0-0-0) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-118) Jets (-102) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (60.5%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Jets are -265 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +210.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Jets game on Oct. 9 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

