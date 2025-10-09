NHL
Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (0-0-0) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-118)
|Jets (-102)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (60.5%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Jets are -265 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +210.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Jets game on Oct. 9 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.