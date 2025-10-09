FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (0-0-0) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0)
  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Jets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-118)Jets (-102)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Jets win (60.5%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Jets are -265 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +210.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Jets game on Oct. 9 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

