Stars vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Capitals Game Info
- Dallas Stars (5-3-1) vs. Washington Capitals (6-3)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-144)
|Capitals (+120)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (50.2%)
Stars vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -220.
Stars vs Capitals Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Capitals on Oct. 28, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Stars vs Capitals Moneyline
- Dallas is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog on the road.