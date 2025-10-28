FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Capitals Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (5-3-1) vs. Washington Capitals (6-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-144)Capitals (+120)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (50.2%)

Stars vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -220.

Stars vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Capitals on Oct. 28, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup