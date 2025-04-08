NHL
Stars vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
The Dallas Stars versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Stars vs Canucks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-22-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (35-29-13)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-220)
|Canucks (+180)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (68.1%)
Stars vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Stars are +118 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -144.
Stars vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Canucks on April 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Stars vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Canucks reveal Dallas as the favorite (-220) and Vancouver as the underdog (+180) on the road.