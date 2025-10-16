NHL
Stars vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16
NHL action on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Stars vs Canucks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (3-0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-205)
|Canucks (+172)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Stars win (67.1%)
Stars vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -148.
Stars vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Canucks game on Oct. 16, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Stars vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Canucks, Dallas is the favorite at -205, and Vancouver is +172 playing on the road.