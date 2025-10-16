Stars vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

NHL action on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Stars vs Canucks Game Info

Dallas Stars (3-0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-2)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-205) Canucks (+172) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (67.1%)

Stars vs Canucks Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -148.

Stars vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Canucks game on Oct. 16, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Stars vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Canucks, Dallas is the favorite at -205, and Vancouver is +172 playing on the road.

