NHL

Stars vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Canucks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (3-0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-205)Canucks (+172)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (67.1%)

Stars vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -148.

Stars vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Canucks game on Oct. 16, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Stars vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Canucks, Dallas is the favorite at -205, and Vancouver is +172 playing on the road.

