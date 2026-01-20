FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stars vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Data Skrive

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Bruins Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (27-13-9) vs. Boston Bruins (28-19-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-178)Bruins (+146)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (63.3%)

Stars vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+138 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -170.

Stars vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Stars versus Bruins on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Stars vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Bruins moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while Boston is a +146 underdog on the road.

