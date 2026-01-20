Stars vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Boston Bruins.

Stars vs Bruins Game Info

Dallas Stars (27-13-9) vs. Boston Bruins (28-19-2)

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-178) Bruins (+146) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (63.3%)

Stars vs Bruins Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+138 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -170.

Stars vs Bruins Over/Under

Stars versus Bruins on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Stars vs Bruins Moneyline

The Stars vs Bruins moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while Boston is a +146 underdog on the road.

