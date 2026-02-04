Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSNX and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (30-21) are only 1-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-20) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSNX and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1 225.5 -116 -104

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (53.1%)

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 23 times in 51 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have played 51 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 25 times this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 20 of 51 set point totals (39.2%).

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread at home (11-14-0) than it does in road games (12-14-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total eight times in 25 opportunities this season (32%). On the road, they have hit the over 17 times in 26 opportunities (65.4%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .360 (9-16-0). Away, it is .615 (16-10-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more frequently at home (10 of 25, 40%) than on the road (10 of 26, 38.5%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.2 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 70.3% from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Raptors.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 4.5 boards and 6.1 assists per contest. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 52.7% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 7 points, 1.9 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He is making 37% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.