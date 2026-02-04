Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-39) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-29) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -2 228.5 -120 +102

Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (61.8%)

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Kings have gone 18-31-2 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 48 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 23 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total out of 48 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over on 21 of 48 set point totals (43.8%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has played better at home, covering nine times in 25 home games, and nine times in 26 road games.

When playing at home, the Kings go over the over/under 44% of the time (11 of 25 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 46.2% of games (12 of 26).

This year, Memphis is 11-15-0 at home against the spread (.423 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-12-1 ATS (.409).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over 14 of 26 times at home (53.8%), and seven of 22 away (31.8%).

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 19.2 points, 3.2 boards and 3.9 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine is averaging 19.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter averages 14 points, 4.2 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 30.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 9.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Cedric Coward averages 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Per game, Cam Spencer gives the Grizzlies 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jaylen Wells gives the Grizzlies 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

