NHL

Stars vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (3-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-188)Blue Jackets (+155)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (72.7%)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -152 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +124.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Blue Jackets on Oct. 21 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +155 underdog on the road.

