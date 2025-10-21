Stars vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The Dallas Stars versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Dallas Stars (3-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-188) Blue Jackets (+155) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (72.7%)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -152 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +124.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Blue Jackets on Oct. 21 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Dallas is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +155 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!