Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (48-19-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-48-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
Stars vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-360)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (66.8%)
Stars vs Blackhawks Spread
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Stars are -132 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are +110.
Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on April 6, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Blackhawks reveal Dallas as the favorite (-360) and Chicago as the underdog (+280) despite being the home team.