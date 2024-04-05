Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

Dallas Stars (48-19-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-48-5)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-360) Blackhawks (+280) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (66.8%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Spread

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Stars are -132 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are +110.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on April 6, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline