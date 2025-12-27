Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

Dallas Stars (25-7-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-17-6)

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-365) Blackhawks (+285) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (67.2%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Blackhawks are +112 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -138.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on Dec. 27, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +285 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!