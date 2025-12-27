FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Data Skrive

Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (25-7-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-17-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

Stars (-365)Blackhawks (+285)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (67.2%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Blackhawks are +112 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -138.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on Dec. 27, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +285 underdog on the road.

