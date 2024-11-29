Stars vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

NHL action on Friday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Colorado Avalanche.

Stars vs Avalanche Game Info

Dallas Stars (13-8) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-10)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-134) Avalanche (+112) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.7%)

Stars vs Avalanche Puck Line

The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -225 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +180.

Stars vs Avalanche Over/Under

Stars versus Avalanche, on November 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Stars vs Avalanche Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +112 underdog on the road.

