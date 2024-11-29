menu item
NHL

Stars vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

NHL action on Friday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Colorado Avalanche.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (13-8) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-10)
  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-134)Avalanche (+112)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.7%)

Stars vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -225 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +180.

Stars vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • Stars versus Avalanche, on November 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Stars vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +112 underdog on the road.

