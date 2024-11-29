NHL
Stars vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29
NHL action on Friday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Colorado Avalanche.
Stars vs Avalanche Game Info
- Dallas Stars (13-8) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-10)
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: TNT
Stars vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-134)
|Avalanche (+112)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (62.7%)
Stars vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -225 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +180.
Stars vs Avalanche Over/Under
- Stars versus Avalanche, on November 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Stars vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +112 underdog on the road.