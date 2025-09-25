Stanford vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Stanford Cardinal versus the San Jose State Spartans is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Stanford vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Stanford: (-152) | San Jose State: (+126)

Stanford: (-152) | San Jose State: (+126) Spread: Stanford: -3.5 (-104) | San Jose State: +3.5 (-118)

Stanford: -3.5 (-104) | San Jose State: +3.5 (-118) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Stanford vs San Jose State Betting Trends

Stanford has one win against the spread this season.

Stanford has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

San Jose State has one win against the spread this year.

San Jose State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One San Jose State game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Stanford vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (54.7%)

Stanford vs San Jose State Point Spread

Stanford is favored by 3.5 points over San Jose State. Stanford is -104 to cover the spread, with San Jose State being -118.

Stanford vs San Jose State Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Stanford-San Jose State on Sept. 27, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Stanford vs San Jose State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for San Jose State-Stanford, San Jose State is the underdog at +126, and Stanford is -152.

Stanford vs. San Jose State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Stanford 18.3 115 29.5 119 47.5 4 San Jose State 17.3 131 27.3 62 51.8 3

Stanford vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Stadium: Stanford Stadium

