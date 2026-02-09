St. John's vs Xavier College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

The Xavier Musketeers (12-11, 4-8 Big East) will look to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the St. John's Red Storm (18-5, 11-1 Big East) on February 9, 2026 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (93%)

Before making a wager on Monday's St. John's-Xavier spread (St. John's -14.5) or total (162.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

Xavier has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Xavier covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Red Storm have a worse record against the spread at home (6-7-0) than they do in road games (5-1-0).

The Musketeers have the same winning percentage against the spread (.429) at home (6-8-0 record) and on the road (3-4-0) this year.

St. John's record against the spread in conference games is 8-4-0.

Xavier has six wins against the spread in 12 Big East games this season.

St. John's vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those games.

The Red Storm have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -1449 or better.

Xavier has compiled a 4-9 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Musketeers have played as a moneyline underdog of +810 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 93.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, St. John's was the 65th-ranked team in the country (78.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 27th (65.8 points conceded per game).

On the glass, St. John's was eighth-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.9 per game) last year. It was 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

Last season St. John's was ranked 53rd in the country in assists with 15.7 per game.

St. John's was 98th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.3) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2) last year.

With 78.1 points per game on offense, Xavier ranked 73rd in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 71.6 points per contest, which ranked 165th in college basketball.

Xavier averaged 30.0 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).

Xavier was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 16.7 per game (21st-best in college basketball).

With 10.4 turnovers per game, Xavier was 108th in college basketball. It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 146th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!