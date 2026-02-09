Arizona vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

The Arizona Wildcats (23-0, 10-0 Big 12) bring a 23-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 8-2 Big 12), who have won seven straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Arizona vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (52.4%)

Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite over Kansas on Monday and the total is set at 151.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the outing.

Arizona vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 15-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas is 15-8-0 ATS this season.

Arizona (11-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (57.9%) than Kansas (4-2) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have played worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and four times in six road games.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks have been better at home (7-4-0) than on the road (4-3-0).

Arizona has covered the spread seven times in 10 conference games.

Kansas' Big 12 record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Arizona vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been named as the moneyline favorite 14 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wildcats have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -152 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas has been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. Kansas has finished 4-3 in those games.

The Jayhawks have gone 3-1 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (75%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 60.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona has a +498 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.7 points per game. It is putting up 89.3 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and is allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 37th in college basketball.

Brayden Burries is 262nd in college basketball with a team-high 15.3 points per game.

Kansas has a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. It is putting up 77.8 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and is allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Tre White leads Kansas, recording 14.6 points per game (321st in college basketball).

The Wildcats prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 14.6 boards. They are collecting 41.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per outing.

Tobe Awaka leads the team with 9.9 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball play).

The 36.2 rebounds per game the Jayhawks accumulate rank 33rd in the nation, 4.2 more than the 32.0 their opponents grab.

Flory Bidunga is 38th in college basketball with 8.9 rebounds per game, leading the Jayhawks.

Arizona ranks 22nd in college basketball with 107.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 81.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Jayhawks record 100.8 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball), while conceding 87.2 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball).

