Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 9

With three games on Monday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 11 Kansas and No. 1 Arizona at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to come out on top? Check out our picks and predictions below.

St. John's vs. Xavier

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm

Xavier Musketeers at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (93.04% win probability)

St. John's (93.04% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-14.5)

St. John's (-14.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: February 9

February 9 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Louisville vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 24 Louisville Cardinals

NC State Wolfpack at No. 24 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (70.88% win probability)

Louisville (70.88% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-6.5)

Louisville (-6.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 10

February 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 1 Arizona Wildcats at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 1 Arizona Wildcats at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (52.42% win probability)

Kansas (52.42% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-2.5)

Arizona (-2.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 10

February 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

