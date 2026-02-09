Louisville vs NC State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 7-4 ACC) host the NC State Wolfpack (18-6, 9-2 ACC) on February 9, 2026. The Cardinals will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Wolfpack, who have won six straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (70.9%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Monday's Louisville-NC State spread (Louisville -6.5) or over/under (161.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has put together a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.

NC State has put together a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

Louisville covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than NC State covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cardinals have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-6-0) than they have in road affairs (2-5-0).

The Wolfpack have been better against the spread away (4-3-0) than at home (7-6-0) this year.

Louisville has four wins against the spread in 11 conference games this year.

NC State has covered the spread six times in 11 ACC games.

Louisville vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (78.6%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or shorter on the moneyline.

NC State has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Wolfpack have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +255 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisville has a 76.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Louisville vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville outscores opponents by 15.0 points per game (scoring 85.7 per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 70.7 per outing to rank 96th in college basketball) and has a +347 scoring differential overall.

Louisville's leading scorer, Ryan Conwell, is 75th in college basketball putting up 18.4 points per game.

NC State has a +317 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. It is putting up 85.7 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and is giving up 72.5 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball.

Darrion Williams' 14.7 points per game leads NC State and ranks 315th in the country.

The Cardinals record 38.0 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 31.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.0 boards per game.

Sananda Fru paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (210th in college basketball play).

The Wolfpack rank 164th in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.1 their opponents average.

Ven-Allen Lubin averages 7.1 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) to lead the Wolfpack.

Louisville ranks 27th in college basketball by averaging 106.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 38th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack average 108.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and allow 92.1 points per 100 possessions (126th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!