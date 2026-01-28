St. John's vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

A pair of streaking teams square off when the St. John's Red Storm (15-5, 8-1 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East) on January 28, 2026. The Red Storm will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, who have won three straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (81.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for St. John's (-12.5) versus Butler on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 162.5 points for this game.

St. John's vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's is 10-10-0 ATS this season.

Butler has compiled a 12-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Butler covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Red Storm have played worse when playing at home, covering four times in 11 home games, and four times in five road games.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have had better results away (3-2-0) than at home (7-5-0).

St. John's has covered the spread five times in nine conference games.

Butler's Big East record against the spread is 4-5-0.

St. John's vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those contests.

The Red Storm have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -901 or better by bookmakers this year.

Butler has a 2-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +590 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 90% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, St. John's was the 65th-ranked squad in college basketball (78.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 27th (65.8 points allowed per game).

St. John's was the eighth-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.9) and ranked 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2) last season.

St. John's was 53rd in college basketball in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

St. John's was 98th in the country in turnovers per game (10.3) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2) last year.

Last season Butler put up 74.7 points per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 74.9 points per contest (267th-ranked).

With 31.7 rebounds per game, Butler ranked 188th in the country. It allowed 32.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 233rd in college basketball.

Last year Butler ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.9 per game.

Butler ranked 108th in the nation at 10.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 7.5 turnovers per game, which ranked -3-worst in college basketball.

