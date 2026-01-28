NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 28
There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA schedule, including the Chicago Bulls squaring off against the Indiana Pacers.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (68.09% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -166, Lakers +140
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (62.23% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-2)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -122, Pacers +104
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, CHSN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.68% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-2)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -130, Knicks +108
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, SportsNet
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.47% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-6.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -250, Hawks +205
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Heat (66.19% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-3)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Heat -148, Magic +126
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSFL
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.97% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-2)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -136, Grizzlies +116
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.86% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -260, Mavericks +215
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, KFAA, WFAA
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.87% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-10)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -360, Jazz +290
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-BA
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.80% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-3)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -154, Spurs +130
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.