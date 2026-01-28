Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: FDSN, KFAA, and WFAA

The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-19) visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-27) after losing three home road in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 7 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The point total is 232.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 232.5 -260 +215

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (63.9%)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 20-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 20 wins against the spread in 46 games this year.

This season, 22 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 46 chances.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total 47.8% of the time (22 out of 46 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 24 home games, and 10 times in 23 road games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in seven of 24 home matchups (29.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 23 games (65.2%).

This season, Dallas is 14-11-1 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-14-0 ATS (.300).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (13 times out of 26) than on the road (nine of 20) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 assists and 7 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.7 points, 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.9 points, 11.3 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 28% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 trey.

Per game, Naji Marshall provides the Mavericks 14.7 points, 4.9 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 7.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Per game, Max Christie gets the Mavericks 13.3 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Brandon Williams gives the Mavericks 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

