Houston vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Big 12 play on Wednesday will see the the No. 10 Houston Cougars (17-2, 5-1 Big 12) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (13-7, 3-4 Big 12) at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Houston vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Houston vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (67.1%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Houston-TCU spread (Houston -8.5) or total (137.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Houston vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

TCU has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston (7-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (58.3%) than TCU (2-0) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread last year, the Cougars performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Horned Frogs have had better results away (3-1-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Houston is 4-2-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

TCU is 4-3-0 against the spread in Big 12 play this year.

Houston vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with 13 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -465 or better on the moneyline.

TCU has been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. TCU has finished 3-4 in those games.

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 82.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Houston was 182nd in the nation on offense (73.7 points scored per game) and best defensively (58.7 points allowed).

Last season, Houston was 96th in the country in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9).

Last season Houston was ranked 292nd in the country in assists with 12.0 per game.

Houston was the third-best squad in college basketball in turnovers per game (8.4) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last season.

With 67.6 points per game on offense, TCU was 326th in the country last season. At the other end, it ceded 68.7 points per contest, which ranked 74th in college basketball.

With 31.2 rebounds per game, TCU was 221st in college basketball. It gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

TCU dished out 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in college basketball.

TCU committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

