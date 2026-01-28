FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      NCAAB

      Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 28

      Data Skrive
      Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 28

      TCU and No. 10 Houston face off at 9 p.m. ET, which is one of three games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

      Take a peek at our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

      St. John's vs. Butler

      • Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 St. John's Red Storm
      • Projected Winner: St. John's (81.63% win probability)
      • Spread: St. John's (-12.5)
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Date: January 29
      • TV Channel: Peacock

      TCU vs. Houston

      • Matchup: No. 10 Houston Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs
      • Projected Winner: Houston (67.14% win probability)
      • Spread: Houston (-8.5)
      • Time: 9 p.m. ET
      • Date: January 29
      • TV Channel: ESPN2

      South Carolina vs. Florida

      • Matchup: No. 19 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
      • Projected Winner: Florida (69.68% win probability)
      • Spread: Florida (-10.5)
      • Time: 9 p.m. ET
      • Date: January 29
      • TV Channel: SEC Network

      Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

      For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

