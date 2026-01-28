Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 28

TCU and No. 10 Houston face off at 9 p.m. ET, which is one of three games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

Take a peek at our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

St. John's vs. Butler

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 St. John's Red Storm

Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (81.63% win probability)

St. John's (81.63% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-12.5)

St. John's (-12.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: Peacock

TCU vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 10 Houston Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs

No. 10 Houston Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Winner: Houston (67.14% win probability)

Houston (67.14% win probability) Spread: Houston (-8.5)

Houston (-8.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN2

South Carolina vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 19 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 19 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner: Florida (69.68% win probability)

Florida (69.68% win probability) Spread: Florida (-10.5)

Florida (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: SEC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

