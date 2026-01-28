Florida vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

SEC action on Wednesday will see the the No. 19 Florida Gators (14-6, 5-2 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-9, 2-5 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Florida vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (69.7%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Florida (-10.5) versus South Carolina on Wednesday. The over/under has been set at 151.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina is 9-11-0 ATS this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, South Carolina is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 4-8 ATS record Florida puts up as a 10.5-point favorite.

At home, the Gators have a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-1-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Gamecocks have a lower winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).

Florida is 5-2-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

South Carolina's SEC record against the spread is 3-4-0.

Florida vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those games.

This season, the Gators have been victorious seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -599 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina has won two of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Gamecocks have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +430 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 85.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Florida was fifth-best in college basketball offensively (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st on defense (69.6 points allowed).

On the glass, Florida was second-best in college basketball in rebounds (39.0 per game) last season. It was 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4 per game).

Florida was 61st in the country in assists (15.4 per game) last season.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the country.

South Carolina was 285th in college basketball last year with 69.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 156th with 71.4 points allowed per game.

South Carolina pulled down 30.8 boards per game (253rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 28.9 rebounds per contest (47th-ranked).

South Carolina ranked 250th in the country with 12.6 dimes per game.

South Carolina committed 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

