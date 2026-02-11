3 Best NBA Picks and Player Props for Today (February 11)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

NBA Picks and Props for Today

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

The New York Knicks have been tough on centers this season, leading me to the under on Joel Embiid's points prop.

On the year, New York is letting up the fourth-fewest points per game to centers (19.7).

The Knicks are playing really great defense overall of late. Across the past 10 games, the Knicks own the NBA's best defensive rating. They're also just 25th in pace in that time, which can help keep Embiid under 27.5 points.

Embiid has played the Knicks twice this season, and he's scored 26 and 38 points in those two games. A year ago, he faced New York just once and netted 13 points in that game.

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans

Over the last month, I've written up Bam Adebayo to make two-plus threes a couple times. I'm going back to the well today.

Adebayo is having a career-best year from beyond the arc. He's taking 4.7 triples per game and making 1.6 per night -- both of which are career-high marks. Over his last 10 games, he's making exactly 2.0 treys per game on 6.2 attempts per night, so he's upped his volume even more of late.

The Pels are a great matchup for him to keep firing from downtown as New Orleans permits the second-highest three-point attempt rate (45.0%) in the league.

All in all, this is my favorite prop bet of the night.

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Donovan Clingan and Rudy Gobert tangle tonight as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers. I like these odds for Clingan to notch a double-double.

For the season, Clingan is averaging 11.5 points and 11.4 boards per game. He's produced a double-double in three of his last four games and is averaging 15.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in that time.

While Gobert is obviously a force, Minnesota gives up a lot of points to centers -- possibly because centers usually play more minutes against Minnesota in an effort to combat Gobert. The T-Wolves surrender the fourth-most points per game to centers (23.7) over the last 30 games.

Clingan should be in for big minutes today, and while points will be the tougher hurdle of the two when it comes to a double-double -- he's -188 to score 10-plus points -- the matchup with Minnesota can help in that department.

