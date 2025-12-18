Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and MNMT2

The San Antonio Spurs (18-7) are heavy favorites (-13) as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (4-20) on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSW and MNMT2. The point total is set at 240.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -13 240.5 -901 +610

Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (80.6%)

Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-10-3).

The Wizards have played 24 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 14 times out of 24 chances.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 15 times in 24 opportunities (62.5%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared better when playing at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

In home games, the Spurs eclipse the over/under 45.5% of the time (five of 11 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 64.3% of games (nine of 14).

Washington has been better against the spread on the road (5-8-0) than at home (3-8-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over nine of 11 times at home (81.8%), and six of 13 away (46.2%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 23.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 18.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 28.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wizards.

Kyshawn George averages 14.9 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Per game, Carlton Carrington gets the Wizards 8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Marvin Bagley III provides the Wizards 9.6 points, 5.7 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

