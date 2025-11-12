Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (8-2) are favored (-4.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-6) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on NBCS-BA and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4.5 228.5 -186 +156

Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (53.2%)

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread three times in 10 games with a set spread.

In the Warriors' 12 games this season, they have five wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total six times out of 12 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home, covering two times in five home games, and one time in five road games.

Looking at point totals, the Spurs hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total two times in five opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed better at home (4-0-1) than away (1-6-0).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over two of five times at home (40%), and five of seven away (71.4%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Julian Champagnie averages 9.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 39.7% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Jimmy Butler III gets the Warriors 18.3 points, 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors receive 25 points per game from Stephen Curry, plus 3.3 boards and 3.8 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Warriors receive 12 points per game from Brandin Podziemski, plus 4.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

Per game, Draymond Green gets the Warriors 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.