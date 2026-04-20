Spurs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 21

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs are massive 11.5-point favorites for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Spurs hold a 1-0 series lead. The point total in the matchup is 220.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -11.5 220.5 -621 +460

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (76.3%)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 82 games this season, they have 45 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 36 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.2% of the time (42 out of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, San Antonio has a worse record against the spread (19-17-3) compared to its ATS record on the road (24-17-1).

In home games, the Spurs eclipse the over/under 45% of the time (18 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of road games (18 of 42 contests).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (25-16-0) than away (20-21-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than on the road (41.5%, 17 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 boards.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 boards.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.2 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.9 boards and 6.7 assists.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 12.1 points, 11.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks (fourth in league).

The Trail Blazers receive 13.4 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

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