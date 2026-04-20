Lakers vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 21

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point underdogs for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Lakers hold a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 205.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4.5 205.5 -188 +158

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (51.6%)

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 35-47-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 45-36-1 this year.

This season, 39 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

The Lakers have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this year (43 of 82 games with a set point total).

Houston sports a worse record against the spread in home games (16-25-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).

Looking at point totals, the Rockets hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 41 opportunities this season (39%). On the road, they have hit the over 23 times in 41 opportunities (56.1%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (24-16-1) than away (21-20-0) this season.

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (23 times out of 41) than away (20 of 41) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 4.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 20.9 points, 6.1 boards and 7.2 assists. He is also draining 51.5% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.5 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists. He is also draining 67.1% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the field and 44.3% from 3-point range (fifth in NBA), with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Lakers are getting 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Luke Kennard.

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