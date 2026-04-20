Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-13)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | COL: (+210)

LAD: (-255) | COL: (+210) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-170) | COL: +1.5 (+140)

LAD: -1.5 (-170) | COL: +1.5 (+140) Total: 11 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 2-0, 2.12 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 0-1, 5.63 ERA

The probable starters are Justin Wrobleski (2-0) for the Dodgers and Jose Quintana (0-1) for the Rockies. Wrobleski has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wrobleski's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Quintana has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Quintana starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (79.3%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -255 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -170 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +140.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on April 20, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 21 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 11-10-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 40.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-13).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer, Colorado has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-14-0).

The Rockies have a 14-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has 29 hits and an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .632. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .382 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is batting .256 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging among qualified batters.

Tucker takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .273 with a .519 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Ohtani enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 20 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Smith enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with a double, six walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has three doubles, six home runs and three walks while hitting .273. He's slugging .655 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Moniak hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Troy Johnston's 20 hits, .382 on-base percentage and .516 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .323.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the majors.

T.J. Rumfield is batting .253 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Hunter Goodman is batting .257 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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